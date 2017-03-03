Harold Brady Guilty of Professional Misconduct

Prominent attorney, Harold Brady, has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council, the GLC.

Brady was found guilty of misconduct on Saturday in connection with his failure to account for $140-million.

The funds arose from a transaction Brady conducted on behalf of the Factories Corporation of Jamaica, FCJ.

Mr. Brady is to appear before the GLC disciplinary committee on Saturday when he’ll be told what sanction he’ll face.

He faces the possibility of being struck from the roll of attorneys.

When contacted by our news center this afternoon, Brady said he recently discovered evidence that millions was paid to the FCJ from 2011.

He says an affidavit is to be presented to the GLC in a bid to clear up the issue.

