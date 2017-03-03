Search
Home Crime and Court Harold Brady Guilty of Professional Misconduct
Brady

Harold Brady Guilty of Professional Misconduct

Mar 03, 2017Crime and Court, Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National2

1

Prominent attorney, Harold Brady, has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council, the GLC.

Brady was found guilty of misconduct on Saturday in connection with his failure to account for $140-million.

The funds arose from a transaction Brady conducted on behalf of the Factories Corporation of Jamaica, FCJ.

Mr. Brady is to appear before the GLC disciplinary committee on Saturday when he’ll be told what sanction he’ll face.

He faces the possibility of being struck from the roll of attorneys.

When contacted by our news center this afternoon, Brady said he recently discovered evidence that millions was paid to the FCJ from 2011.

He says an affidavit is to be presented to the GLC in a bid to clear up the issue.

– 30 –

Previous PostGov't to Clamp Down on Unpaid Traffic Tickets

Related articles

Janet Farr

Nurses, Doctors et al Agree to Return to Work at Cornwall Regional

Mar 03, 2017

Cornwall Regional Hospital

Govt Designates Cornwall Regional Hospital a ‘National Crisis’

Mar 03, 2017

horace-dalley-700x474

‘NO CRH Crisis Under PNP Watch’ – Dalley

Mar 03, 2017

  • Hardleychaw

    So how come he hadn’t been charged criminally for thus . Am I missing something here ?

  • dukeofearle

    For so long the “BANK” could not locate this transfer of “CASH” in this matter, Jamaica “CORRUPTION” at its best, when you large you large, “TOM DRUNK BUT TOM NO FOOL”. I weep for my country and country men.

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History