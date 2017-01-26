Harrison Once Welcomed Plans to Merge Anti-Corruption Agencies

Executive Director of the National Integrity Action, Professor Trevor Munroe, says Contractor General Dirk Harrison had welcomed plans to merge the various anti-corruption entities.

This, from as far back as November, 2013.

He quoted more from what he says was Mr. Harrison’s report to Parliament.

Both the current and former Ministers of Justice are expressing surprise at a suggestion by Contractor General, Dirk Harrison, that he was only recently made aware of plans to incorporate his office into a single anti-corruption agency.

On Tuesday, Mr. Harrison criticized the government, saying he was only told this of the plan during a meeting in November last year with the Chairman of the Economic Growth Council, Michael Lee Chin.

He said ‘no one else’ had ever communicated this to him.

However, Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, says Mr. Harrison would’ve been fully aware of the proposal to merger the Office of the Contractor General with other anti-corruption agencies.

This, through an Integrity Commission Bill, now before Parliament.

He’s also dismissing Mr. Harrison’s claim that he told him he’d be ‘the only person to go’ when the new agency is formed.

And former Justice Minister, Senator Mark Golding, is also expressing surprise at Mr. Harrison’s claim.

He says Mr. Harrison appeared before a parliamentary committee to make submission on the bill.

-30-