Hayles Move to Block OCG Report set for May 10

A court application filed by attorneys for West Hanover Member of Parliament, Ian Hayles, is to be heard on May 10 and 11 this year.

Mr. Hayles is seeking to permanently block a report of the Office of the Contractor General, OCG, being tabled in Parliament.

High Court Judge, Glen Brown, ruled yesterday that the report should not be tabled in parliament until a decision is made in May whether to grant Mr. Hayles’s application.

Yesterday, Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte, reportedly argued that the law does not allow for a judge to bar parliament from tabling a report of the Contractor General.

But Justice Brown said he’d apply common sense by ordering that the report not be tabled until a decision is made in May whether to grant the application being sought by Mr. Hayles.

Justice Brown also struck down an order by the court last week which barred the OCG from publishing the report.

This, after arguments were heard from Queen’s Counsel Jacqueline Samuels Brown, who’s representing the Contractor General, Dirk Harrison.

Mrs. Samuels Brown indicated that her client has no intention of publishing the report and had already fulfilled his statutory obligation to have the report submitted to parliament for tabling.

The Contractor General’s report follows investigation into allegations of conflict of interest, irregularity and impropriety in relation to the construction of buildings by the PNP MP without approval from the Hanover Parish Council.

The OCG report has recommended that the Acting Police Commissioner open a criminal investigation into Mr. Hayles, along with his wife and mother.

Mr. Hayles has denied any wrongdoing.

