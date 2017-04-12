Search
Health Centre Workers Back on the Job After Industrial Action

Apr 12, 2017

Scores of unionized workers at health centres in Manchester, St. Elizabeth and Clarendon who took industrial action yesterday have returned to work.

Vice President of the National Workers Union, NWU, Arthur Grant, says he’s received a written commitment from the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) to pay the outstanding allowances.

Mr. Grant the affected heath centres are back to full operations today.

They workers were upset over the failure of their employers to pay uniform material allowances for the last two years.

-30-

