Health Minister says Major Surgeries at UHWI to be Rescheduled

Jan 06, 2017

Health Minister, Christopher Tufton, says the heightened stress on the health system at certain periods has helped to compound the problem of a shortage of Intensive Care Unit beds and specialist nurses in public facilities.

The comment comes against the background of the announcement earlier this week by the Chairman of the University Hospital of the West Indies, James Moss Solomon of a cancellation of major surgeries.

The cancellations were said to be a result of a shortage of ICU beds and specialist nurses.

Dr. Tufton acknowledged that these were real challenges facing the sector.

However he says they’re worsened at certain periods such as holidays.

The Health Minister is also appearing to be taking issue with the announcement of a cancellation of major surgeries.

He says the surgeries will eventually take place.

In an interview on Cliff Hughes online yesterday, Mr. Moss Solomon clarified that surgeries were being done at the UHWI. He said the issue was with major surgeries.

Mr Moss Solomon said major surgeries will resume when there’s space at the Hospital.

