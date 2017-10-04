Search
Health Ministry Admits Delays to Come but NO HPV Vaccine Postponement

Oct 04, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

In a late statement to our news center, the Health Ministry says there could be some delays in the rollout of the programme.

The Ministry of Health says the programme will continue but with due care to ensure that it works with the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders.

It says this will ensure there’s adequate information to parents, guardians and students.

The Health Ministry says this ‘may result in delays from the original schedule for a school, but where this is in place it will proceed’.

–30–

