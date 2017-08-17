Health Ministry Denies Reports that it’s to Import Cannabis Oil Meds from Cayman

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Winston De La Haye, is denying reports in the Cayman news media, that Jamaica’s Health Ministry is close to inking a deal with a Caymanian businessman to supply cannabis oil medication to the Hope Institute in St. Andrew.

Nationwide News reported the story this morning which was originally aired on Cayman 27 on Monday.

Dr. De La Haye says he’s aware of one proposal for a cannabis related clinical trial at the Hope Institute which was submitted to the Ministry of Health’s Ethics Committee.

However, he says the proposal has not been accepted.

He says the Ministry is in no discussion and has no plans of engaging any overseas entity to “supply the entire Health Ministry” with any form of medicinal cannabis”.

This is contrary to what co-owner of the company, Lion’s Garden Botanicals, Prentice Panton, told Cayman 27 News.

Panton’s Jamaica-based business partner, Christopher Nixon, also told Nationwide News today that they’re working closely with the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Nixon is also clarifying that the company is actually based in Jamaica. Nixon, who’s mother is Jamaican, says Lion’s Garden operates out of Lewis Town in St. Elizabeth.

They produce cannabis oil and other products, from ganja grown in Jamaica.

Nixon says he’s in the process of applying to the Cannabis Licensing Authority, CLA.

However, he says he’s already exported a small batch of the product to the Cayman Islands.

–30–