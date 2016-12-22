Health Ministry Explores Outsourcing Some Services Offered

The Health Ministry is currently exploring the idea of outsourcing to private medical practitioners some services now offered in the public health system.

Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, has the made the disclosure. He says he’s exploring the idea with technocrats in his ministry.

He says the government can hardly afford to fund some services now offered in the public health system.

He says he’s hoping to start a pilot project for outsourcing patients next year. He says he’ll be making a submission to Cabinet on the matter.

Dr. Christopher Tufton was speaking this morning at the launch of the Extended Surgery Hours Pilot Project at the University hospital of the West Indies, in St. Andrew.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister says a lack of trust is compromising the administration of public health in Jamaica. And, he says this is being fuelled by negative reports in the media about the country’s public health system.

The Health Minister is lamenting how distrust in public hospitals is undermining the delivery of healthcare.

He’s suggesting that this is caused, in part, by a lack of information. But even that lack of information he believes is a matter of perception.

Dr. Tufton says sometimes doctors are unfairly blamed for what he describes as ‘mishaps’.

Suggesting instead that patients are sometimes the ones who need to take responsibility.

The Health Minister was speaking today at the launch of the Extended Surgery Hours Pilot Project at the University Hospital of the West Indies, in St. Andrew.

As part of the pilot, operating hours for surgeries at the hospital have been extended from 4:30 to 10:00 PM.

Dr. Tufton says, in the new year, he wants to set certain performance benchmarks that hospitals will be expected to meet.

The Minister says this will help to identify the resources necessary to improve service delivery.

–30–