Health Ministry Urging Caution During Today’s Solar Eclipse

The Ministry of Health is advising the public to be cautious during the partial solar eclipse that will occur today.

The eclipse is expected to begin sometime after midday.

A solar eclipse is an event where the moon passes between the sun and the earth, thereby casting a shadow, which moves across the surface of the earth.

A Partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, but the Moon only partially covers the Sun’s disk.

The Moon is set to pass in front of the Sun, casting a deep shadow that will sweep over the United States from Oregon in the west to South Carolina in the east.

Persons are being asked to not look at the sun during the eclipse as this can cause damage to the retina.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Winston Winston De La Haye says, it’s important that persons refrain from looking at the sun during this period as it can cause permanent damage to the eyes.

He further says, the only way to look directly at the sun when it’s eclipsed or is partly eclipsed is with a special solar filter, such as eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer.

The entire process is to last between two to three hours.

However, the time the moon partially blocks the sun is to last for just over two minutes.

-30-