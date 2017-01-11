Search
Home Evening News Health & Security to Receive More After Tabling of Supplementary Estimates
57145audley_shaw12

Health & Security to Receive More After Tabling of Supplementary Estimates

Jan 11, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

The National Security Ministry has been given an increase of approximately $5-billion budget as the Holness administration intensifies its push back against murders and violent crime.

The increase in the budget for the Security Ministry is contained in the supplementary estimates which were tabled in the House of Representatives this afternoon by Finance Minister, Audley Shaw.

The recurrent budget for the Police Department has been increased by almost 2-billion dollars.

While the Security Ministry’s Capital A budget has been increased by nearly 3-billion.

The estimates reflect a $13-billion increase in the $580-billion budget which was tabled by Mr. Shaw at the beginning of the financial year.

That’s an increase of approximately 2-percent in the budget.

The Office of the Prime Minister’s budget has been increased by just over $1-billion.

More than $3-billion has been allocated to the Education Ministry.

The budget for the Ministry of Finance has been slashed by $18-billion.

The Health Ministry’s budget has been increased by approximately $4-billion.

-30-

Previous PostNNN Statement on Reportage of Sex Scandal

Related articles

cda-logo

CDA Denies Claims of Poor Treatment of Alleged Sexual Assault Victim

Jan 11, 2017

NoveletteGrant

Grant to Hold First Presser as Acting Commish

Jan 11, 2017

SCAM KEYBOARD

CTOC Nabs Seven Alleged Lotto Scammers

Jan 11, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History