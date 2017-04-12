Search
Floyd Green Minister

HEART/NTA Doubles Grant to SLB

Apr 12, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The HEART Trust/NTA has doubled its grant to the Students’ Loan Bureau (SLB) to provide support for students pursuing technical, vocational, education and training programmes at the tertiary level.

State Minister in the Education Ministry, Floyd Green, says the decision came after deliberations by the entity’s board and is based on the surplus generated last year.

He says the HEART Trust/ NTA has increased its provision from $100-million provided last year to over $200-million.

Mr. Green made the disclosure during his 2017/2018 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives last week.

The HEART/Trust NTA grant will add to the $2.8-billion the SLB is projected to receive for 2017/18.

–30–

