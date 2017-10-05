Search
Home Evening News Heath & Education Ministries In-Sync on HPV Vaccination Programme

Heath & Education Ministries In-Sync on HPV Vaccination Programme

Oct 05, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National 1

Like

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton says both he and Education Minister are now on the same page about how the HPV vaccination programme will proceed.

Yesterday, Minister Reid said the programme has been postponed to facilitate more public education.

But the Health Ministry indicated that the programme has not been postponed.

Dr. Tufton addressed the post cabinet media briefing today which was presided over by Minister Reid.

The Health Minister acknowledged that conflicting messages had been sent about the future of the programme.

Dr. Tufton says the programme will proceed in schools which are prepared.

However, he says there will be a delay in administering the vaccine at schools which have expressed concern about their level of preparedness.

— 30 –-

Previous PostBreaking Point - Mom from Viral Video Regretful

Related articles

Hanna Left Red-Faced after Diplomatic Blunder!

Oct 05, 2017

Jamaican Economy Contracts in Q1 2017

Oct 05, 2017

JMD Depreciation Slower Than Last Year

Oct 05, 2017

  • JAY

    As simple as that… why couldn’t this be the first statement ????.. Come on now…
    Whichever schools are ready they can proceed… for the schools that need more time for whatever reason, work with them and the parents, then proceed accordingly.

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History