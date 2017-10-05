Heath & Education Ministries In-Sync on HPV Vaccination Programme

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton says both he and Education Minister are now on the same page about how the HPV vaccination programme will proceed.

Yesterday, Minister Reid said the programme has been postponed to facilitate more public education.

But the Health Ministry indicated that the programme has not been postponed.

Dr. Tufton addressed the post cabinet media briefing today which was presided over by Minister Reid.

The Health Minister acknowledged that conflicting messages had been sent about the future of the programme.

Dr. Tufton says the programme will proceed in schools which are prepared.

However, he says there will be a delay in administering the vaccine at schools which have expressed concern about their level of preparedness.

