Home Evening News ‘Heather Murray Leave is NOT Disciplinary’, Reid
Ruel Reid Minister

‘Heather Murray Leave is NOT Disciplinary’, Reid

Jan 13, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Education Minister, Ruel Reid, says the two-week leave being taken by Hampton Principal, Heather Murray, is not a disciplinary action.

A statement from the Ministry of Education last night says Mrs. Murray will go on leave on Monday, January 16.

During the time, she’s to complete a formal report about her actions outside the St. Elizabeth Parish Court last week, which have caused her significant public backlash.

This, as she appeared to be shielding a Pastor, Rupert Clarke, who’s charged with sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

Minister Reid says the time off is on the basis of compassion.

He also clarified that while he didn’t see anything wrong with Mrs. Murray attending court, he did have an issue with her behaviour there.

Minister Reid says Mrs. Murray did not breach education regulations. Mrs. Murray has apologized to her students, the education community and Jamaica for her actions.

–30–

