Southern Seals will go up against Central Titans in the inaugural Jamaica Cricket Association Super League, at Treasure Beach Sports Park, tomorrow.

In the other fixtures, Western Warriors play Eastern Tigers at Trelawny Multiple Purpose Stadium. Northern Panthers take on Combined Universities and Colleges at GC Foster College.

Cricket operations officer for the JCA, Oneil Cruickshank, says they deliberately selected six teams for the tournament.

He says the teams are equally balanced.

