Heavy Rain Update: Some Schools Closed

Education Minister Ruel Reid has issued a notice for schools to be closed in a number of parishes.

This, due to the bad weather.

He says all schools in Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth should close today.

Senator Reid issued the notice in a twitter post early this morning.

He says where possible students sitting exams will be accommodated

However, he says if that’s not possible, the Ministry will have to invoke the CXC hardship clause.

Meanwhile, he says the All island meeting of School Boards and Principals at Jamaica College today is postponed until further notice.

