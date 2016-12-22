Heightened Police Presence in St. Catherine North Amid Threat of Holiday Violence

St. Catherine North police say they’ve discovered a plot by members of the Tesha Miller faction of the Clansman Gang to perpetrate significant violence in the division during the Christmas season.

As a result, police say they’ve heightened their presence in the area.

In a statement last evening, the JCF says their intelligence reveals there are plans to carry out shooting attacks against rival gang members in Top Banks, Spanish Town Bus Park, Spanish Town Centre, March Pen Road and their environs.

The Police are also on the hunt for a man known as Akeem Jackson or Akeem Johnson, also known as Bobo Sparks , who’s now listed as St. Catherine North’s most wanted.

They say he’s been playing a lead role in the gang in the absence of Tesha Miller, who’s still a Person of Interest and is wanted for questioning by the Police.

Akeem is believed to be behind a number of murders and shootings in the division.

Police say he’s known to frequent the communities of New Nursery, Dela Vega City, Quarry Hill and Lakes Pen in Spanish Town.

He’s believed to be in his early twenties, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, slim build and of dark complexion but is known to bleach his skin.

Akeem Jackson or Akeem Johnson is being urged to turn himself in to the Spanish Town Police immediately.

Persons with information on the whereabouts of Akeem are being asked to share this information with the Police at 119, Crime Stop at 311, 811, the Stay Alert App or the Spanish Town Police at 984-2305.

–30–