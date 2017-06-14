‘Hempcrete’ can be used in construction – PM Holness.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is expressing hope that new building technologies will be introduced to Jamaica that will change the country’s traditional block and steel method of

construction.

One such new technology which is fairly new to Jamaica is hempcrete, which is made from the hemp plant. Mr Holness says there’s a need to see how products can be made from hemp

and infused into regular construction.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, He was delivering the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the three-day inaugural Build Expo and Conference held at the Montego Bay

Convention Centre on Friday.

–30–