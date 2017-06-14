Search
Home Latest_MA ‘Hempcrete’ can be used in construction – PM Holness.
pm-andrew-holness

‘Hempcrete’ can be used in construction – PM Holness.

Jun 14, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is expressing hope that new building technologies will be introduced to Jamaica that will change the country’s traditional block and steel method of

construction.

 

 

One such new technology which is fairly new to Jamaica is hempcrete, which is made from the hemp plant.  Mr Holness says there’s a need to see how products can be made from hemp

and infused into regular construction.

 

 

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, He was delivering the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the three-day inaugural Build Expo and Conference held at the Montego Bay

Convention Centre on Friday.

–30–

Previous PostNWC bottled water unfair - PSOJ

Related articles

Rear Admiral Hardley Lewin C.D.

Former police commissioners weigh in on crime surge.

Jun 14, 2017

hanover-march

Persons killed in Hanover begged for their life, says relative.

Jun 14, 2017

andrew-holness-at-imf-announcement

National ID System will help fight crime – PM Holness.

Jun 14, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS