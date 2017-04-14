Henry Expects Vernamfield Development to Generate Thousands of Jobs

Transport Minister, Mike Henry, says he expects thousands of jobs to flow from the multi-billion dollar development of the Vernamfield Aerotropolis in Clarendon.

Speaking during his Sectoral Debate presentation in Gordon House yesterday, Minister Henry says the jobs will come from the creation of an Aerospace College at the facility.

Minister Henry says key facilities will also be relocated to the site, including the Tinson Pen Aerodrome and the JDF Airwing.

He says this is being done in preparation for the proposed privatisation of the Norman Manley International Airport.

However, Minister Henry was unable to give an update regarding the divestment of the airport.

When pressed today, Minister Henry says he’s taking a ‘hands off’ approach to the matter. He says he’ll allow the enterprise team to do its work.

The bidding process for the privatisation of the airport has been extended to next month.

