Search
Home Evening News Henry Expects Vernamfield Development to Generate Thousands of Jobs
Transport Minister Mike

Henry Expects Vernamfield Development to Generate Thousands of Jobs

Apr 14, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Transport Minister, Mike Henry, says he expects thousands of jobs to flow from the multi-billion dollar development of the Vernamfield Aerotropolis in Clarendon.

Speaking during his Sectoral Debate presentation in Gordon House yesterday, Minister Henry says the jobs will come from the creation of an Aerospace College at the facility.

Minister Henry says key facilities will also be relocated to the site, including the Tinson Pen Aerodrome and the JDF Airwing.

He says this is being done in preparation for the proposed privatisation of the Norman Manley International Airport.

However, Minister Henry was unable to give an update regarding the divestment of the airport.

When pressed today, Minister Henry says he’s taking a ‘hands off’ approach to the matter. He says he’ll allow the enterprise team to do its work.

The bidding process for the privatisation of the airport has been extended to next month.

–30–

Previous PostGovt Unable to Purchase New JUTC Buses at this Time

Related articles

double-murder

Two Teen Brothers Dead following Early Morning Shooting in Clarendon

Apr 14, 2017

Police-Shooting

Businessman in Hospital after being Shot on Mountain View Ave

Apr 14, 2017

ginger

Jamaican Inventor Secures Potentially Game Changing Patents

Apr 14, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History