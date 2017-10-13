Henry Moves to Allay JUTC ‘Jitters’ following Reports of Overstaffing

Transport Minister, Mike Henry, has instructed the management of the state-owned Jamaica Urban Transit Company, JUTC, to meet immediately with the union representing workers.

This, as he’s responding to jitters among staff who’re worried they could lose their jobs.

At a press conference this morning, Minister Henry addressed overstaffing at the JUTC which is costing the company $300-million per year.

The revelation on Wednesday by the Managing Director of the JUTC, Paul Abrahams, that the company is overstaffed by nearly 500 workers has sparked a row between the government and Opposition.

Both, blaming each other for packing the bus company with workers it doesn’t need.

Today, Minister Henry suggested the JUTC is overstaffed by closer to 400 workers, as opposed to 500.

He says the overstaffing at the JUTC is a legacy which the current administration inherited.

But, he also admitted the current leadership of the company has hired new workers.

The Transport Minister says it’s a tough job to get rid of the extra staff. He’s concerned their lives could be disrupted.

In addressing how difficult it is to manage the JUTC, Minister Henry recounted the 2008 killing of former Chairman of the company, Douglas Chambers.

