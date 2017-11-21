High Level Security Arrangements set for UNWTO Conference

Senior Adviser to Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, Delano Seivright, says rigorous security arrangements are in place ahead of next week’s staging of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, UNWTO global conference in Montego Bay, St. James.

More than 1,000 people, including high-ranking tourism officials and representatives of global multilateral institutions, are registered to attend the conference.

The UNWTO global conference is an initiative of the Government of Jamaica, the World Bank Group and the Inter-American Development Bank.

The conference will be focused on Jobs and Inclusive Growth along with Partnerships for Sustainable Tourism.

It will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, from November 27 to 29, 2017.

Mr. Seiveright says there’s an important global context which has influenced the staging of the conference.

