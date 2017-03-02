Search
High Marks for Holness’ First Year from Political Commentators

Mar 02, 2017

The Andrew Holness administration is getting high marks from political commentators for communicating with the public in their first year in office.

Civil Society Advocate, Carol Narcisse, says the government has been doing a good job in keeping the public informed.

Veteran Journalist and Former Press Secretary, Claude Robinson, also says the administration has done fairly well.

However, he’s singling out the recent bushing controversy and the Caricel matter as areas the government could’ve handled better.

Meanwhile, Human Rights advocate says while the government has made some progress on its legislative agenda, there are areas for improvement.

