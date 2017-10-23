Hockey Federation Names Men’s & Women’s Squads for CAC Qualifiers

The Jamaica Hockey Federation named an 18-member women and men’s squad for the Central America and Caribbean, CAC, qualifiers, at the Mona field, from November 5-12.

Christine Bartley is the coach of the women’s team.

The squad include debutants, Imauny Linton, Jonel Witter and Antonette Baxter.

It’s completed by Chakira Airey, Shareeka Elliott, Kameisha Erskine, Ombretta Gordon, Sauwana Gordon, Kamille Griffiths, Krystal Holgate, Kareme Hudson, Trudy-Ann Knight, Lori-Ann McIntosh, Ebony McLean, Demi Nicholson, Pikeshia Powell, Dionne Smallhorne and Shana-Kay Tullonge.

The men’s squad features, Shiaeine Blake, Onique Salmon, Kemar Gobern, Nicholas Beach, Charles Burton, Brandon Clarke, Kardiff Davidson, Phillip Dawson, Andre Gardener, Giovanne Green, Oshane Haseley, Duvaughn Henlon, Xavier Hendricks, Jonte` Johnson, George McGlashen, Kemar Mitchell, and Kishawn White.

–30–