Holding Urges W’Indies Selectors to Step Up for Second Test

Aug 23, 2017Sports0

West Indies bowling legend turned commentator Michael Holding has called on the team to do better with its player selection ahead of the second Test at Headingley on Friday.

The regional team posed very little questions and had very little answers in a lopsided 209-runs loss to England in the first Test at Edgbaston.

In response to the hosts 514 declared the Windies were bowled out twice, shockingly losing 19 wickets in a single day of the day-night affair.

While admitting that the current inexperienced squad isn’t the best in terms of quality, Holding believes better player selection would help with its competitiveness.

