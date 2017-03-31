Search
Holness Admin Committed to Medicinal Marijuana Industry

Mar 31, 2017

Industry Minister, Karl Samuda, says the Holness-administration is fully committed to Jamaica maximizing it’s potential in the multi-million dollar medicinal marijuana industry.

He says he wants Jamaica to be seen as the center of the global cannabis industry.

Karl Samuda’s comments come amid a week when there’s been renewed debate about the negative consequences of ganja smoking.

Ganja lobbyist, the JLP’s Delano Seiveright, criticized Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Winston de La Haye, for taking what he argued is an antagonist approach to the development of the cannabis industry.

