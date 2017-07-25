Holness Administration Committed to Increasing Women’s Participation in Gov’t

The Holness-administration is committed to making it a priority to have more women participate in the governmental process.

That’s according to Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz.

Minister Vaz also threw his support behind a call for women to be more involved in Government and on state boards.

He was responding to a question at the Diaspora Conference today.

Minister Vaz is also urging more women to get involved in representational politics.

