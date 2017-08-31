Holness Administration Committed to Putting NWC on JSE

The Minister with responsibility for Water, Dr. Horace Chang, says the Holness administration is committed to its election promise to list the National Water Commission on the Stock Exchange.

The commitment was to make 49 percent of the Commission available for public purchase.

Dr. Chang says the government is still committed to doing this. He says the Development Bank of Jamaica is doing the preparatory work.

Dr. Chang says it is critical to deal with the problem of non-revenue water before completing the process of listing on the stock market.

This is water that’s pumped but never reaches the customer. He says when this is done it could lead to a reduction in water rates.

