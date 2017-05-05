Holness Administration Considering Legislation for National Exams

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government is considering legislation to govern how national examinations are conducted.

He says this is due to the numerous complaints the Education Ministry.

Prime Minister Holness says the Government has a role to play and probably should intervene as many of these examinations lead to national certification.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during a rap session with students at the Mona Campus of the University of the West Indies yesterday following his induction into the institution’s Honour Park.

Mr. Holness says a policy on national examinations will first be developed in order to guide the proposed legislation.

Meanwhile, Education Minister, Senator Ruel Reid, told JIS News that the Ministry will be enunciating the policy come September

He says the legislation will be developed afterward.

He says the law will govern how examinations are administered.

Senator Reid says a private-sector education and training alignment committee will be established in order to uncover the skills needed for certain sectors and align them with the proper training.

