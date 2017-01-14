Holness Administration Rejects UK Prison Deal

The Andrew Holness-administration has rejected the controversial UK prison deal.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, disclosed the rejection of the deal in the Senate this morning.

Senator Johnson Smith was responding to questions from Opposition Senator Lambert Brown.

Johnson Smith says the Government has evaluated the deal and concluded that it would not be beneficial to Jamaica.

Senator Johnson Smith says the prison deal is not a priority for the Holness-administration.

The former Simpson Miller administration signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the UK for a £25-million prison deal.

Under the proposed deal the United Kingdom was to build a prison in Jamaica that would see up to 300 Jamaicans currently imprisoned in the UK completing their sentences in Jamaica.

The proposed deal had drawn strong backlash from members of the public, the then Opposition JLP and some sections of civil society.

