Search
Home Latest_MA Holness Admits Some Cops ‘Did Not Turn Up’ for ZOSO

Holness Admits Some Cops ‘Did Not Turn Up’ for ZOSO

Sep 13, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has, for the first time, publicly admitted some members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force ‘did not turn up’ for their assignment to move into Mount Salem when the government declared the area the first zone of special operations.

Addressing the House of Representatives yesterday, Mr. Holness did not speak extensively on the matter.

However, he admitted there was a ‘problem’.

His admission confirms what was first reported by our new centre on September 4.

Our news centre had reported that of the more than 140 police personnel detailed to participate in launching the first Zone of Special Operations, fewer than a third showed up to move into Mount Salem.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness is seeking to assure the public that the resources being deployed in the Mount Salem Zone are not being pulled from other areas in need.

He gave the assurance after Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips, yesterday said there’s been an increase in murders across the country despite the declaration of the first zone of special operations on September 1.

He says since September 1, 54 murders have been committed.

Dr. Phillips told the House of Representatives that with the resources concentrated in Mount Salem, criminals are operating more freely in other areas.

However, Mr. Holness says resources in high crime areas weren’t depleted.

–30–

Previous PostGovt Expediting Purchase of J$25m Communications & Radar Systems

Related articles

Bunting Insists Mt Salem ZOSO Decision was Political

Sep 14, 2017

‘FALSE!’ – Holness Rebuffs Opposition Claims of Slashing National Security Budget

Sep 14, 2017

DaCosta Cup Fixtures

Sep 13, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS