Holness Admits Some Cops ‘Did Not Turn Up’ for ZOSO

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has, for the first time, publicly admitted some members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force ‘did not turn up’ for their assignment to move into Mount Salem when the government declared the area the first zone of special operations.

Addressing the House of Representatives yesterday, Mr. Holness did not speak extensively on the matter.

However, he admitted there was a ‘problem’.

His admission confirms what was first reported by our new centre on September 4.

Our news centre had reported that of the more than 140 police personnel detailed to participate in launching the first Zone of Special Operations, fewer than a third showed up to move into Mount Salem.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness is seeking to assure the public that the resources being deployed in the Mount Salem Zone are not being pulled from other areas in need.

He gave the assurance after Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips, yesterday said there’s been an increase in murders across the country despite the declaration of the first zone of special operations on September 1.

He says since September 1, 54 murders have been committed.

Dr. Phillips told the House of Representatives that with the resources concentrated in Mount Salem, criminals are operating more freely in other areas.

However, Mr. Holness says resources in high crime areas weren’t depleted.

–30–