Holness Admits to NHT Broken Promise

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is conceding that he’s broken his promise that his administration would not take money from the National Housing Trust, NHT, for budgetary support.

But he says he’s willing to accept the political consequences so long as ‘project Jamaica’ remains viable.

Mr. Holness made the comments as he was grilled at a press conference this morning at Jamaica House.

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, announced on March 9 — when he opened the budget debate — that the government will be drawing down $11.4-billion to support its 2017/2018 budget.

The announcement amounted to a u-turn on the promise of the Jamaica Labour Party, when in opposition, that it would not continue the practice which started under the previous PNP administration.

For the first time since then, Prime Minister Holness has conceded this is a broken promise.

He was responding to his administration’s u-turn on the withdrawal of funds from the NHT and how that damages trust in the government.

Mr. Holness and his Jamaica Labour Party were strongly against drawing down funds from the NHT when they were in Opposition.

At today’s press conference, he was unable to give a clear date by when his government will stop drawing down funds from the Housing Trust.

He’d only link such time to when there’s further reduction in the country’s debt to GDP ratio, which now stands at approximately 116-percent of GDP.

In the meantime, Mr. Holness maintains that his government had no choice but to withdraw funds from the NHT to balance the budget and continue to reduce the country’s debt.

Prime Minister Holness maintains that funds from the NHT should be used to build houses.

