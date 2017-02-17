Holness Breaks Ground for Informatics Park

The government says it’s made the Business Process Outsourcing, BPO industry, a priority area in job creation.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says call centers are the fastest way for Jamaicans to get employed.

Prime Minister Holness was speaking yesterday at the ground breaking ceremony for the Portmore Informatics Park.

Speaking at the same event, Minister without Portfolio in Charge of Job Creation, Dr. Horace Chang, said the government aims to employ up to 200,000 Jamaicans in the call center industry by 2020.

According to Chang, when completed, the Portmore Informatics Park will employ up to 3-thousand persons.