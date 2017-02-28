Holness Confident Growth will be Sustainable

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is assuring Jamaicans that the growth plans being undertaken by the government will be sustainable.

Mr. Holness is assuring Jamaicans who may be doubtful about the country’s progress after a year under his leadership.

He says going forward, the administration will not be making what he describes as ‘knee jerk’ decisions.

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness says there’s need for confrontation with the problems Jamaicans have become comfortable with.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness speaking at a church service celebrating the 74th anniversary of the Jamaica Labour Party on Sunday at the Lighthouse Assembly church in Grants Pen , Kingston.

