Holness Confirms Caricel Talks with International Partners

Prime Minister Andrew Holness this afternoon confirmed a disclosure by Nationwide News that Jamaica’s international partners have raised concerns about the telecommunications license granted to Caricel.

Nationwide News told the country on Tuesday this week that United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Luis Moreno, led a team to Jamaica House recently and told Prime Minister Holness that the US has national security concerns about Caricel’s license.

Responding to questions at Jamaica House today, Prime Minister Holness insisted that his administration is being fair to all parties involved in the process.

The international partners which visited Prime Minister Holness and raised concerns about the Caricel license included representatives of the United Kingdom and Canada.

Prime Minister Holness says the Government has a duty to listen to the concerns raised by its international partners.

Our news center also disclosed this week that National Security Minister Robert Montague, has advised Telecommunications Minister, Dr. Andrew Wheatley, to begin the process of revoking the Caricel license.

But Caricel has taken the government to court to block the revocation.

Day 2 of the hearing was held in camera today in the Supreme Court.

The hearing is to resume tomorrow morning at 10:00.

Queen’s Counsel, KD Knight represented Caricel in Court today.

The Spectrum Management Authority of Jamaica which is taking part in the license revocation process was represented by Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte.

-30-