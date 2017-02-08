Holness Determined to have ‘Profound’ Impact on Levels of Violence

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says his government will respond to the increasing levels of violence against women and children in a way that will have ‘profound impact’.

Mr. Holness says the government is disturbed by the reports of brutality against the society’s most vulnerable and have signed-off on steps to respond.

He says the issue of violence against women and children dominated today’s meeting of the National Security Council.

Prime Minister Holness says the spate of attacks on women and children was also discussed at Cabinet yesterday.

Mr. Holness was answering questions today from members of a group of 52 High Commissioners and Ambassadors who’re in Jamaica to mark diplomatic week.

He says while the government is taking steps to address the spike in crime, there’re cultural issues which must be confronted.

He’s calling on Jamaica’s international partners to meet the government half-way in its efforts to stem the flow of illegal guns into the island.

– 30 –