Holness Determined to Win Fight Against Crime

‘The hotter the battle, the sweeter the victory!’ is Prime Minister, Andrew Holness’ optimistic but resolute approach in the fight against crime.

At today’s press conference, Mr. Holness repeated that crime is challenging his leadership. But he indicated that he remains committed to the fight, expecting victory eventually.

Prime Minister Holness is pleased with the outcome so far of the first Zone of Special Operations implemented in Mount Salem, in St. James.

There’s not been any murder or reported incident of major violence since it was implemented on September 1. At the very least, there’s calm there. But, nationally there’s still a big problem.

Murders continue to increase. A point the Opposition has raised, saying there needs to be a national plan.

Today, Mr. Holness, who’s on record as saying crime is testing his leadership, again repeated it’s a challenge. But he doesn’t believe he’s losing the battle.

He says this approach to fighting crime will take time.

Mr. Holness says the Zones of Special Operations will not have immediate results. But he says when the murder rate is lowered, it will be sustained.

–30–