Holness Goes After ‘Fake News’

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has launched a broadside against what he says is fake news being carried in the media.

The Prime Minister says the media are deliberately publishing ‘false’ information about the government.

He says people shouldn’t believe what they see in the media but should check for themselves.

He says he’ll ‘not allow’ the media to spread what he describes as ‘propaganda’ and ‘alternative facts’.

‘Lies, lies and more lies’ is what Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, believes is being put out to the public by the media.

Mr. Holness made the comments as he criticised a newspaper article which he says had incorrect information.

He didn’t specifically say which newspaper published the article. But it appears he was referring to a publication in the Saturday Gleaner, on April 15.

The captioned photograph is headlined ‘Worst road in Kingston’ And, it claims the road is in the Prime Minister’s constituency of West Central St. Andrew.

The photograph formed part of the Gleaner’s People’s Report. It shows a dilapidated road, alongside pictures of the Prime Minister and Councillor for the Molynes Gardens division, Patrick Roberts.

The road is said to be Locksley Hemmings Way, off Brettford Avenue in the Molynes Gardens division.

The caption says it’s an embarrassment and Mr. Holness and Roberts, a PNP Councillor must step up now.

Mr. Holness says he was surprised by the report.

He says it’s his job to correct such ‘deliberate’ false information in the public domain.

The Prime Minister was speaking on Tuesday at a ground-breaking ceremony for an early childhood institution in his constituency.

He has a video of him making the comments on his Facebook Page.

–30–