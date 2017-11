Prime Minister and JLP Leader, Andrew Holness says the party’s issues-based campaign in South East St. Mary contributed heavily to its decisive victory.

He was speaking in Annotto Bay last night, a few hours after the JLP’s candidate, Dr. Norman Dunn beat the PNP’s Dr. Shane Alexis in the most hotly contest by-election in Jamaica’s history.

Mr. Holness took a jab at PNP President Dr. Peter Phillips who had said the by-election is a referendum on the performance of his administration.

