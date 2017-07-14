Holness Insists Tivoli Residents will be Compensated

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has reassured residents of Tivoli Gardens in West Kingston that the government will make good on its promise of restitution following the deadly security forces operation into the community seven years ago.

He says the government will not be repeating the errors of the past.

Mr. Holness says efforts to compensate persons who suffered losses during the security forces operation in 2010 to arrest Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke were progressing.

Mr. Holness says an efficient and certain justice system is critical to eliminating the space within which criminals can create their own systems of expending justice.

He says in some communities criminals have created their own justice system due to a perceived absence of access to the formal system.

He was speaking yesterday at the official opening of the Tivoli Gardens Restorative Justice Centre.

