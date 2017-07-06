Holness Keeping Close Tabs on Crime while at CARICOM Heads Conference

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says he’s monitoring the flare up of gun violence across sections of the Corporate Area including in his own constituency of West Central St. Andrew.

Mr. Holness was responding to a question from media personnel on Thursday in attendance at the 38th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM.

Rockfort in East Kingston, Payne Land Avenue in South West St. Andrew and a section of Maxfield Avenue in East Central St. Andrew have been affected by gun violence this week.

Mr. Holness says he’s been briefed on the crime situation.

The Prime Minister says he’s also monitoring developments in Olympic Gardens his West Central St. Andrew constituency where three people were killed and a baby shot and injured this week.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness responding to questions from media personnel in Grenada Wednesday night. He’s to return to the island on Friday.

— 30 —