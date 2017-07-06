Search
Home Latest_MA Holness Keeping Close Tabs on Crime while at CARICOM Heads Conference
Holness being Briefed

Holness Keeping Close Tabs on Crime while at CARICOM Heads Conference

Jul 06, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says he’s monitoring the flare up of gun violence across sections of the Corporate Area including in his own constituency of West Central St. Andrew.

Mr. Holness was responding to a question from media personnel on Thursday in attendance at the 38th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM.

Rockfort in East Kingston, Payne Land Avenue in South West St. Andrew and a section of Maxfield Avenue in East Central St. Andrew have been affected by gun violence this week.

Mr. Holness says he’s been briefed on the crime situation.

The Prime Minister says he’s also monitoring developments in Olympic Gardens his West Central St. Andrew constituency where three people were killed and a baby shot and injured this week.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness responding to questions from media personnel in Grenada Wednesday night. He’s to return to the island on Friday.

— 30 —

Previous PostRockfort Residents want 'Special Zones' Attention

Related articles

Legislation Generic

Rockfort Residents want ‘Special Zones’ Attention

Jul 06, 2017

police_involved_shooting

Viral Images on Social Media are NOT Slain Policeman

Jul 06, 2017

CARICOM HOG 2017

CARICOM Agrees to Help Disputing Venezuelan Parties

Jul 06, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS