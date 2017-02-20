Holness Not Fearful of Political Backlash against Crime Response

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he’s prepared to deal with the backlash as his administration takes drastic actions to deal with the underlying causes of crime.

According to Mr. Holness, he doesn’t want criminals voting for him.

He was speaking at the Jamaica Labour Party’s, Area Council Four Annual General Meeting in Hanover, yesterday.

He says the political system must move away from being influenced by criminals.

Mr. Holness made the comments while addressing the recent incidents of abductions and murders of women and children.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Holness says the police will be interacting more with public passenger vehicle operators in an effort to reduce criminal activities on the road.

Two weeks ago the government ordered the removal of tints from all public passenger vehicles.

Prime Minister Holness says in order to further deal with crime, there’ll be greater interactions between the police and public transport operators.





