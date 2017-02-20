Search
andrew-holness-at-imf-announcement

Holness Optimistic New Royal DeCameron will Boost Tourism Growth

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he expects the newly opened Royal DeCameron resort to better enable the government to meet its growth target for the sector.

The 146-room hotel is located in Montego Bay, St. James.

Mr. Holness says the new rooms will better enable the government to meet its growth target of welcoming 5-million visitors per annum by 2021 and also achieve USD$5-billion in earnings.

He also says the government’s aim is to increase the total direct tourism employment to 125,000, with at least 15,000 new rooms coming on stream.

Mr. Holness was speaking at the opening of the hotel over the weekend.

