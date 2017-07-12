Holness Orders Audit of Ministers’ Mobile Phone Bills

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has ordered an audit of the cellular phone bills of Ministers and State Ministers.

The Prime Minister’s action follows revelation yesterday that Finance Minister Audley Shaw accumulated telephone charges of just over $8-million in a year. Mr. Holness has described the mobile phone bill as unacceptable. He says the situation must be addressed immediately.

A statement this afternoon from Jamaica House says in the interim, the Prime Minister has directed that cellular phone expenses be capped.

It says the Finance Ministry has also been directed to advise the Prime Minister within a week, on the appropriate amount for the cap to be paid by each Ministry or Minister’s cellular phone bills.

According to the statement, Prime Minister Holness has directed that any amount exceeding the cap should be the responsibility of the respective Ministers unless otherwise approved by the Permanent Secretary.

The Prime Minister moved to address the cell phone controversy this afternoon by summoning his Cabinet Ministers to a meeting.

This, to discuss and review the issue of communication costs and high cellular phone bills being incurred for roaming and data charges.

According to Jamaica House, coming out the meeting, it was acknowledged that there was no standard, clear and consistent policy being applied across government regarding the treatment of communication expenses for Ministers and Ministers of State.

Prime Minister Holness has also ordered the Finance Ministry to report on the respective policies for the provision of communication services including cell phones, operating in the various Ministries.

This is to allow Cabinet to make a comprehensive decision on how communication services and expenses for Ministers are treated.

In the meantime, the Technology Minister has been mandated to enter into discussions with telecommunications providers to devise standard cell phone and data packages for Government Ministers.

Jamaica House says the Prime Minister received the commitment of the Cabinet to ensure that the greatest care is exercised in the discharge of their duties and the use of public resource.

-30-