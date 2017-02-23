Holness Prepared for NHT Backlash

There’re more signs this afternoon that the Holness administration intends to use funds from the National Housing Trust for budgetary support in the upcoming financial year.

In an interview with Nationwide’s Cliff Hughes this afternoon, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, says he’s reflected on a speech he gave while in Opposition.

In that speech in parliament he strongly opposed the move by the Simpson Miller administration to use funds from the NHT for budgetary support. But today Mr. Holness said the same conditions which necessitated the PNP utilizing the Trust’s funds still exist.

Mr. Holness says the PNP did not fully explain the conditions under the previous IMF Extended Funded Facility agreement to the country.

He said among the conditions was the government taking surpluses from state organizations such as the NHT for supporting the budget.

When pressed on whether the administration would be going for funds from the NHT this was the Prime Minister’s response.

