Holness to Deal Decisively with Shaw’s Monster Phone Bill

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is concerned and will deal ‘decisively’ with the exorbitant phone bill of his Finance Minister, Audley Shaw.

That’s according to the Prime Minister’s Press Secretary, Naomi Francis.

Ms. Francis says Mr. Holness is to have a meeting today with his Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament to discuss their use of government phones as the issue is causing worries for his administration.

She made the disclosure in an interview with Nationwide’s Cliff Hughes On Line on Tuesday.

Within the last half hour, Jamaica House has also released a statement, saying Prime Minister Holness has ordered an audit of the cell phone bills of all Government Ministers and Ministers of State.

Mr. Holness is quoted in the statement as saying Minister Shaw’s phone bill is unacceptable.

His first comments on the matter come as his Finance Minister is being castigated and ridiculed for racking up more than $8-million in phone bills in one year.

Mr. Shaw says he ‘profoundly regrets’ the expenditure which he’s described as ‘horrendous’ and ‘unacceptable’. It’s a damaging revelation for the Finance Minister.

The criticisms have been scathing and people are questioning his diligence. His phone bill is simply astronomical. And he recognizes it, admitting it’s ‘horrendous’.

Since the revelation of his massive phone bill racked up between April last year and March this year, he’s being heavily criticized.

In damage control mode, he appeared this morning on Cliff Hughes Online, expressing regret.

In taking personal responsibility, Mr. Shaw says he’s gone the ‘extra mile’ of paying approximately $2.5-million of the Bill. He says much of it accumulated because of roaming charges; not voice calls.

Mr. Shaw says he regrets his mistake of not turning off mobile data on his government assigned phone while traveling overseas.

He says he was also able to negotiate a discount of approximately one million dollars from the telecommunications provider.

His phone bill for October alone was approximately $4.2-million.

A penitent Audley Shaw says he was also distracted by ‘personal difficulties’ he and his wife were going through. His wife was ill and had to undergo surgery.

The Finance Minister says he also had discussions with the International Monetary Fund.

Minister Shaw says he does not feel obligated to repay the $4.7-million which has been paid by the Finance Ministry.

