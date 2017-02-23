Holness Unbothered by Phillips’ PNP Ascension

‘Not new!’ is how Prime Minister Andrew Holness is reacting to the impending coronation of his political rival, Dr. Peter Phillips.

Dr. Phillips’ nomination for the post of President of the Opposition People’s National Party is expected to be ratified by delegates of the party at a special conference on March 26.

Thereafter he’s expected to be appointed Opposition Leader by the Governor General.

When asked about his new political rival in the parliament the Prime Minister says it will not be a new challenge.

Prime Minister Holness says Dr. Phillips is a worthy ‘political adversary’ but he’s prepared to deal with him.

