Search
Home Evening News Holness Unbothered by Phillips’ PNP Ascension
Phillips-Holness

Holness Unbothered by Phillips’ PNP Ascension

Feb 23, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

‘Not new!’ is how Prime Minister Andrew Holness is reacting to the impending coronation of his political rival, Dr. Peter Phillips.

Dr. Phillips’ nomination for the post of President of the Opposition People’s National Party is expected to be ratified by delegates of the party at a special conference on March 26.

Thereafter he’s expected to be appointed Opposition Leader by the Governor General.

When asked about his new political rival in the parliament the Prime Minister says it will not be a new challenge.

Prime Minister Holness says Dr. Phillips is a worthy ‘political adversary’ but he’s prepared to deal with him.

–30–

Previous PostHolness Prepared for NHT Backlash

Related articles

57315court2

Investigator Testifies at #DeathSquadTrial

Feb 23, 2017

Karl-Samuda Official Agri

Samuda Defends Sacking of ACB Directorate

Feb 23, 2017

andrew-holness-at-imf-announcement

Holness Prepared for NHT Backlash

Feb 23, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History