Hope Gardens Lands to be Converted to Technology Park

The government is planning to covert lands around Hope Gardens in St. Andrew into a technology park.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr. Horace Chang, confirmed that by the end of 2018, the first 300 thousand square foot of space will be established to employ up to 6,000 individuals.

Dr. Chang was speaking at a Business Process Outsourcing Career Fair, hosted by the Jamaica Promotions Corporation, JAMPRO, at the University of Technology in St. Andrew last week.

The park is expected to provide additional spaces for the development of Business Process Outsourcing entities and feature a number of other high specification office spaces.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chang says the government has already begun examining ways to ensure that all students of engineering graduate.

This, in an effort to meet the need for new engineers.

Dr. Chang says in the coming academic year the government is sourcing funding to ensure that between 500 and 1000 students can apply to study engineering.

