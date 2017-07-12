Search
House Passes Ticket Amnesty

Jul 12, 2017

The House of Representatives last evening approved a Bill which seeks to intensify the Government’s push to recover almost $3-billion in outstanding traffic tickets.

The Bill is entitled the Road Traffic Temporary Ticket Amnesty Act 2017.

It was piloted by National Security Minister, Robert Montague.

Minister Montague says steps are being taken to facilitate the smooth introduction of the traffic ticket amnesty.

Meanwhile, Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Peter Bunting, is urging people to not wait until it’s too late before they take advantage of the three-month amnesty which is to come into effect next month.

Bunting says while he was Minister in 2012, a traffic ticket amnesty had raked in approximately $400-million.

Mr. Bunting says the Opposition supports the bill. However, he’s expressing reservation at the pace at which the bill was approved in the House.

