Housing Sector ‘Impaired by Corruption’ – Chang

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr. Horace Chang, says the housing sector has been ‘impaired by corruption’.

Dr. Chang made the disclosure while speaking with Nationwide News last evening.

Dr. Chang says the level of corruption and nepotism in the housing sector is embarrassing.

However, he says local projects overseen by international agencies are properly executed.

Minister Chang noted suspected corrupt activities at the Housing Agency of Jamaica, HAJ, under the former PNP administration.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness recently disclosed that the current leadership of the HAJ has asked

the Major Organized Crime and Anti Corruption Agency, MOCA, to investigative the matter.

He revealed that seventy, one-bedroom units were built in St. Elizabeth, at a cost of $11.8-million each. But they were sold for less than half the cost to build the structures.

Dr. Chang says a national policy on housing is needed.

