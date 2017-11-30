Search
Howard Mitchell Elected PSOJ President

Nov 30, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Director of CARIMED, Mr. Howard Mitchell, has been elected the 19th President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica.

He was elected yesterday at a council meeting held at the PSOJ’s offices on Hope Road.

Mitchell succeeds Paul B Scott, who served for 15 months and opted not to seek re-election, in order to focus on his newly appointed role as Chairman of Development Bank of Jamaica, DBJ.

Returning to join Mitchell are Vice Presidents, Mr. Dennis Cohen, Deputy Group Managing Director of NCB, Mr. Gary ‘Butch’ Hendrickson, Managing Director of Continental Baking Company Ltd, and Mr. Frank James, Group Chief Financial Officer at Grace Kennedy Ltd.

Chief Operating Officer of the ICD Group, Vikram Dhiman, will hold the position of Honorary Treasurer.

–30–

