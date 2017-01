Former MP for South West St. Elizabeth, the PNP’s Hugh Buchanan, has resigned as Chairman of the constituency organization.

Buchanan tendered his resignation yesterday, in a letter sent to the PNP secretariat.

The Kingston College Old Boy was beaten in the February 25 General Elections, losing the seat to the JLP’s Floyd Green by over 2,000 votes in what was expected to be a close contest.

